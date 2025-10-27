AJ Lee has stepped in to clear up recent rumors about her social media presence and current WWE status.

Since making her in-ring return at the historic WWE WrestlePalooza event on ESPN back in September, Lee has not appeared on WWE programming, which has led to ongoing fan speculation about her future.

The chatter intensified after a fake Facebook account posing as Lee began circulating claims that she was taking time away for a book tour.

On Monday, the former WWE Divas Champion took to her verified X account to set the record straight, confirming that the Facebook account is not hers and that she isn’t active on any other platforms outside of X and Instagram.

“Hi bebes,” her post on X today began. “I don’t have Facebook or any other socials besides this X and a verified Instagram.”

In a related note, fans recently marked the 11-year anniversary of Lee’s final singles match with Saraya, formerly known as Paige. The memorable bout took place at the WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view back in 2014.

AJ Lee joined in on the celebration, posting a playful message to her official Instagram Story that paid tribute to her longtime rival and friend.

“Never over, freaks and geeks and frenemies for life Saraya,” she wrote.

Hi bebes, I don’t have facebook or any other socials besides this X and a verified Instagram: https://t.co/hfzd4WjSLs — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) October 27, 2025