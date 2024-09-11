What does AJ Lee think of the very personal CM Punk and Drew McIntyre rivalry in WWE?

One-half of the two names on the bracelet that fueled much of the intense rivalry in recent months between “The Best in the World” and “The Scottish Warrior” was asked for her thoughts on their feud during a recent Comic Book interview with Haley Miller.

“I mean this in the most loving way, I have no idea what’s going on [laughs],” she said. “I’m weird about like — I don’t want to watch my husband wrestle live because I’m scared. It’s like a weird juju thing,” AJ said. “But also, it’s kind of like when you go home from work, do you open up your email? It’s kind of like that. It feels like that if people can understand. So, I’m sort of on the periphery, and I get kind of looped in mostly for women’s stuff, because that’s what I’m interested in.”

AJ continued, “So my husband will let me know who’s the cool chick at the moment. And I’m so obsessed with people. Like Bayley and Naomi? Those are my girls. So that’s what’s interesting to me. I kind of don’t know what’s happening in the storyline. I know that my dog is famous all of a sudden! He’s got some surprise merch coming. I’ve been privy to that. But it’s cool. I’m happy that he’s happy and healthy and just killing it. I’m proud.”