AJ Lee is back.

After over ten years away from the squared circle, the women’s wrestling legend returned during the build-up to the historic first-ever WWE on ESPN special event, WWE WrestlePalooza.

Following her victory alongside her husband CM Punk over fellow WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in the co-main event of the evening this past Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, AJ Lee resurfaced on social media with a new statement for her “wonderful weirdos.”

“A chaotic fairytale so far,” Lee’s post-WrestlePalooza statement began. “I’m proud of myself for being scared but doing it anyway, after ten years of retirement, on one month’s notice. I guess I still got it.”

Lee continued, “I’m so grateful to Rebecca, Colby, Jess, TJ, and my hot husband Phil for taking such good care of me. And Larry for sharing his dressing room. I’m feeling all the love and support from you guys, my wonderful weirdos, it means the world.”

Responding to AJ Lee was none other than her husband, CM Punk, who simply posted a goat emoji, signifying she is the “Greatest Of All-Time (G.O.A.T.)” of women’s WWE.