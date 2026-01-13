AJ Lee has joined CM Punk in paying tribute to their late dog, Larry.

The women’s wrestling legend surfaced via social media this week with the following statement in honor of their former pal:

“Thank you all who donated to animal rescue org @pawschicago in Larry’s memory. Over a decade ago our Larry Talbot was surrendered there for doing the most. Multiple fosters gave up on him, one stating on record “I cannot allow this chaos in my home any longer”. A professional trainer called him “a lost cause”. He survived abuse and abandonment and was just misunderstood. We knew he was perfect for us. He snuggled on his terms, like a prickly cat. He stole entire pizzas and donuts off countertops and swallowed them whole like a snake. One time a little abuela saw him on the street, clutched her chest, and yelled “El Chupacabra!” He helped get me out of the deepest depressive cycles and was the center of my happiest days. He went from discarded underdog to having his face plastered across billboards, the United Center, ASPCA campaigns, Rolling Stone, and had more action figures, merchandise, and fan art than most pro athletes. In his golden years, he grew the long beard of a wise wizard and became velcro, permanently attached to my lap. It was the greatest honor to become his emotional support after he spent so long being mine. I just know he’s now with my other furry angels Mugsy and Nacho, causing absolute f-ing mayhem. I am not okay, half my heart is gone. I get really quiet and private during the hard stuff but I wanted to come on here and say, if you need a best friend who will make every day brighter, who will save your life right back, please adopt don’t shop. Rescue dogs are a special kind of magic.”

As we reported last week, it was announced via a press release that CM Punk teamed up with PAWS Chicago to honor the legacy of Larry.

Back on December 2, 2025, CM Punk posted the following statement via his official Instagram page regarding the passing of Larry: