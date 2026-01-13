AJ Lee has joined CM Punk in paying tribute to their late dog, Larry.
The women’s wrestling legend surfaced via social media this week with the following statement in honor of their former pal:
“Thank you all who donated to animal rescue org @pawschicago in Larry’s memory.
Over a decade ago our Larry Talbot was surrendered there for doing the most. Multiple fosters gave up on him, one stating on record “I cannot allow this chaos in my home any longer”. A professional trainer called him “a lost cause”. He survived abuse and abandonment and was just misunderstood. We knew he was perfect for us. He snuggled on his terms, like a prickly cat. He stole entire pizzas and donuts off countertops and swallowed them whole like a snake. One time a little abuela saw him on the street, clutched her chest, and yelled “El Chupacabra!” He helped get me out of the deepest depressive cycles and was the center of my happiest days. He went from discarded underdog to having his face plastered across billboards, the United Center, ASPCA campaigns, Rolling Stone, and had more action figures, merchandise, and fan art than most pro athletes. In his golden years, he grew the long beard of a wise wizard and became velcro, permanently attached to my lap. It was the greatest honor to become his emotional support after he spent so long being mine. I just know he’s now with my other furry angels Mugsy and Nacho, causing absolute f-ing mayhem.
I am not okay, half my heart is gone. I get really quiet and private during the hard stuff but I wanted to come on here and say, if you need a best friend who will make every day brighter, who will save your life right back, please adopt don’t shop. Rescue dogs are a special kind of magic.”
As we reported last week, it was announced via a press release that CM Punk teamed up with PAWS Chicago to honor the legacy of Larry.
Back on December 2, 2025, CM Punk posted the following statement via his official Instagram page regarding the passing of Larry:
The grief we carry is the price we pay for unconditional love. Our little Larry crossed the rainbow bridge, wrapped tightly in our arms. He was safe and happy. Surrounded by love. We rescued Larry from @pawschicago in February of 2015 and he changed our lives. I could never in one million years find the words to properly express how much we loved him nor how much joy brought us. Nothing I write, no pictures I post would do him justice. He lived a long amazing life. He watched sunsets, he chased skate boards. He made everywhere we went with him home. What a privilege to be so heart broken and devastated for having experienced such a bond. I wouldn’t change anything. Our boy is at rest. The house is quiet but we still hear the jingle of his necklace and the tip taps of his little feet on the hardwood floors. He will always be near. We will always feel him. Our hearts are broken. Until we see you again, sweetest Bobo. We love you. Forever.