Former WWE Divas Champions Celeste Bonin (Kaitlyn) and AJ Mendez (AJ Lee) have reunited.

Kaitlyn, who won NXT Season Three and held the WWE Divas Championship, left WWE in 2014, returning briefly for the Mae Young Classic in 2018 and the RAW Reunion in 2019.

AJ Lee, who retired in 2015 after a successful career, including a record 406-day reign as Divas Champion, stepped away due to health issues.

The two former rivals and close friends met again at the Big Event convention in New York, with AJ sharing a reunion photo on her Instagram story.



Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle discussed his experiences working with top WWE names like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Sheamus during an appearance on the “Going Ringside” podcast.

When asked about his toughest opponents, Riddle singled out Sheamus, describing him as a hard-hitting competitor who is also easy to work with in the ring. He said,

“Hardest opponent? Hardest opponent in the ring? I would have to say Sheamus. Sheamus, easy to work with, hits really hard. So hardest in the ring.”

However, Riddle noted that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were the most difficult to communicate with. He said,

“But, then when I think about who’s harder to maybe work with, I would have to say Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens… It’s hard to put a complete sentence together with those guys if you know what I’m saying… Very difficult. Sheamus hits ya hard, but it’s easy to put together.”

During the same podcast, Riddle took another shot at Goldberg. He said,

“Dude, Willie G is how I like to refer to him. Willie G, you’re in your f mansion in Texas. You’re in your mansion in Texas, and your bank account is definitely way bigger than mine, especially now since I’ve been fired. But let’s be real, bro — at the end of the day, I’d whoop that ass 10 times out of 10, maybe even 11 times out of 10. You know it, your kids know it, your family knows it, the universe knows it.”