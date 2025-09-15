AJ Lee is ready for her first match back in WWE in over ten years.

It takes place as one of the co-main events of the first-ever WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN premium live event this coming Saturday, September 20, from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Ahead of that, however, AJ Lee is joined by her husband, CM Punk, for the final face-to-face showdown with their opponents on 9/20, fellow married WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, live tonight at WWE Raw on Netflix at 7/6c from MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.

Heading into tonight’s show, AJ Lee has surfaced via social media with multiple WWE-related posts related to her long-awaited return to the company on WWE SmackDown in Chicago a couple of weeks ago.

“My dark heart cannot take this,” Lee said in response to a video of a fan reacting to her return. Another pair of similar posts saw AJ Lee react by commenting, “You all made my year,” and “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen since Larry,” in reference to AJ and Punk’s dog.

Last week prior to her first WWE Raw appearance in ten years, AJ Lee shared an image of her WWE SmackDown in Chicago comeback along with a caption that read, “You’ve had my back for a decade. This run is for you, my wonderful weirdos.”

For a complete preview of tonight’s WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN “go-home” episode of WWE Raw, click here.

