The latest guest on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions was former WWE Divas champion and current WOW star AJ Lee (Mendez), who spoke about all things AEW, including how she believes Serena Deeb is the company’s best wrestler. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Names Serena Deeb as the company’s best wrestler:

“I’ve been watching some AEW. I’ve got to say, I love so many people on the roster. I think the best wrestler they have is Serena Deeb.”

Recalls her relationship with Deeb from FCW:

“Serena and I go way back. I was in FCW and I was the first indie female they had signed in like a decade or something. It was this huge deal. I only had two years of experience. When she came in, it was like I was drowning and this wonderful person came in to save me. She was an indie wrestler that had a lot of experience. She was so good and she taught me so much in a very short period of time and then got injured, and then I had to step up and be the locker room leader.”

Credits Deeb for teaching her a lot:

“All I did was just mimic what she taught me. It made me a better wrestler. I honestly credit her teaching me and then passing that torch to me for me becoming a good wrestler, and everything else that happened afterwards success wise. So she’s the beginning of a chapter for me and to see her shine now is amazing.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)