WWE has been bringing back Superstars who haven’t been for the company in many years.

Examples over the past few years have included Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, AJ Lee and The Bella Twins, just to name a select few.

During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of The Takedown at SI.com, women’s wrestling legend AJ Lee named two more past WWE Superstars she would like to see brought back.

“I love Paige… if I could bring somebody back, her and Kaitlyn,” Lee stated. “Let’s get them back. It would be great.”

AJ Lee then went on to offer high praise for Paige.

“She’s so talented and I knew it from day one,” Lee continued. “We’d always joke that I was her fairy godmother and I just took her under my wing and tried to protect her. And just to see her now, it would be kind of heartwarming and healing, and she would be a great addition to this locker room.”

Lee added, “I think this place has really come a long way and the women work together so beautifully, and they’re so supportive. I would love for her to experience just how fun it is now.”

AJ Lee is scheduled to have her first WrestleMania match in over a decade later this month, as she defends her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.