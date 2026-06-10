AJ Lee’s WWE return may not be over for good, but fans could be waiting a while before seeing her back on television.

Lee’s most recent WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 42, where her reign as Women’s Intercontinental Champion came to an end in a loss to Becky Lynch on night one of the two-night premium live event.

While her emotional comments after the match left the door open for a future comeback, a new report indicates that Lee is not expected to return to WWE programming in the immediate future.

The former champion addressed her status during the WrestleMania 42 post-show, reflecting on both the match and the opportunity to share the moment with her family.

“It’s been my favorite WrestleMania experience so far,” she stated. “Maybe my favorite match so far. Even though I lost it, I got to have my family here. For a lot of them, it was the first time ever, and what I wanted to do with that entrance was represent all the fans who have been with me from day one; who have been wearing my outfits, my shirts and my shorts and my shoes and skipping along with me the whole way.”

A heartfelt message from one of WWE’s most popular stars.

Lee also made it clear that, despite her defeat and uncertainty surrounding her future, she does not view WrestleMania 42 as a farewell appearance.

“That was for you. I love you. I never got to say goodbye last time and I felt bad about that. So this is not goodbye. But, I’ll see you soon. I hope.”

Although there is currently no timetable for Lee’s next WWE appearance, her post-WrestleMania comments suggested she remains open to returning whenever the opportunity presents itself.

For now, however, it appears fans should not expect to see her back on WWE television in the near future.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)