AJ Lee recently spoke on the WOW Superhero Youtube Channel about her work with the promotion and whether fans should prepare for an in-ring return. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Never Say Never regarding an in-ring return, but how she’s enjoying watching the next generation take the spotlight:

“I will say, I say the same thing in every interview, and it’s always ‘never say never, but don’t hold your breath.’ What I mean by that is, I never say never to anything; physically, mentally, emotionally, I’m healed from everything I’ve gone through in wrestling. I could technically do it, but I’m so enjoying letting the next generation have their spotlight.”

Says she got to do everything in the sport:

“I got to do everything I wanted to do. So, it really would have to be, is that challenge there? I don’t think the girls need me there. I think that they are going to take over the world all by themselves.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)