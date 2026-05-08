Several notable names have been shifted into the free agent pool on WWE’s official roster page.

AJ Lee, Paige and The Bella Twins have all officially been moved to the free agents section on WWE.com. They now join Danhausen, Oba Femi and Omos in that category on the active roster listing.

Lee made her long-awaited WWE return in September 2025 after being away from the company for nearly ten years.

Shortly after WrestleMania 42, Lee stated that she would be stepping away from WWE for a period of time, while also noting that she planned to return in the future.

The Bella Twins have also become more active in WWE again over the past year. Nikki Bella returned to the company in 2025, while Brie Bella officially signed a new WWE contract earlier this year.

At WrestleMania, Nikki was originally scheduled to compete in the Women’s Tag Team Title Fatal Four-Way Match, but an injury forced her out of the bout.

That ultimately opened the door for Paige to step in as her replacement, with she and Brie Bella ultimately capturing the women’s tag gold.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding the WWE status of AJ Lee, Paige and The Bella Twins continue to surface.