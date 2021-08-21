The former AJ Lee took to Twitter today and reacted to her husband’s AEW debut.

AJ Mendez made a rare tweet on how CM Punk “broke the internet” with his AEW debut at the United Center in Chicago last night for the special “First Dance” edition of AEW Rampage.

AJ posted screenshots of various tweets, including headlines from ESPN and SportsCenter, and a tweet on how Punk dominated the worldwide Twitter trends.

“go on, break the internet, boo @CMPunk,” she wrote.

Punk has returned to pro wrestling with a long-term deal with AEW. He will appear on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Milwaukee, and then return to the ring against Darby Allin at the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 5 near Chicago.

Stay tuned for more. Below is AJ’s full tweet:

