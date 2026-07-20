AJ Lee never expected to step back into the wrestling world after her retirement, believing her career had reached a natural conclusion. However, seeing how the industry evolved ultimately changed her perspective.

Speaking during an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show at Fanatics Fest in New York City alongside Paige (see video below), Lee reflected on her decision to retire and why she initially had no plans of returning.

“Did I ever think I was gonna come back? Oh, no,” she said. “I think I was kind of wrapped stuff up in such a perfect bow, it just felt like I didn’t wanna tarnish that in a way and it felt so completed.”

Lee explained that she felt her career was complete at the time, adding that her biggest hope after leaving wrestling was simply that future generations of performers would have a better experience than she did.

“I didn’t feel like I had anything left to do,” she continued. “And then seeing how the business evolved, I kind of saw it, like, when you’re a senior in high school and you graduate, you’re like, ‘I hope those freshmen have better teachers. I hope they get a field…’ You don’t expect it for you. So it was just an extra wonderful surprise and a treat to be like, ‘Oh! I get to hang out with this new class? That’s awesome.’”

Lee’s comments come as she continues reflecting on her return to WWE after years away from the ring, praising the changes within the industry and expressing gratitude that she has been able to experience the new era firsthand.

Also during the Nikki & Brie Show from Fanatics Fest, Paige reflected on her AEW run and said she’ll always be a ‘WWE Girl’.