AJ Lee appears to have wrapped up her most recent return run in WWE.
After resurfacing during the early days of WWE’s deal with ESPN, making her in-ring return at WrestlePalooza alongside husband CM Punk, the former WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion appeared to wrap up her latest return run after sharing the squared circle with Becky Lynch on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42.
But she’s not gone forever.
The women’s wrestling legend released a statement via social media on Tuesday thanking several wrestlers and WWE staff members, while also dropping a tease for another future comeback.
AJ wrote the following via her official Instagram page:
Wrestlemania and assorted cuteness from the past eight months part two
Allow me to be sappy and then forget this ever happened. Rebecca, you’re selfless, hilarious, and pure joy to spar with. Thank you for keeping me safe and making me better. Jess, thank you for being a true partner in our matches and always calming my anxiety. Carla and Aoife, I fell in love with wrestling again by seeing it through your eyes. I’m so proud to be a teeny part of your journey. You’re way cooler and more talented than I ever was. But I still have to kick your asses one day. Pam, you’re the undisputed GOAT. Thank you for going out of your way to help me train, to make every show so f’ing fun, and for healing my jaded heart. To all the women in the locker room, I admire and respect you so damn much. You are my wildest dreams for women’s wrestling come true. Thank you for making me feel so welcome and supported and dealing with my obnoxiously loud laugh.
To my AJ Leegion, my mania entrance was a love letter to you, and to every girl who will become her own superhero. Thank you for supporting me for two decades, selling out my merchandise, giving me record-setting views, and making Converse a small fortune with your AJ cosplay. Your passion kept me coming back. Stay weird, see you soon.”