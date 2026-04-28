AJ Lee appears to have wrapped up her most recent return run in WWE.

After resurfacing during the early days of WWE’s deal with ESPN, making her in-ring return at WrestlePalooza alongside husband CM Punk, the former WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion appeared to wrap up her latest return run after sharing the squared circle with Becky Lynch on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42.

But she’s not gone forever.

The women’s wrestling legend released a statement via social media on Tuesday thanking several wrestlers and WWE staff members, while also dropping a tease for another future comeback.

AJ wrote the following via her official Instagram page: