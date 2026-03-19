Bayley wasn’t the only one who appreciated the match she took part in on Monday night.

Her opponent did, too.

After Bayley wrote a statement and shared it via social media earlier this week regarding her title match against WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee on WWE Raw in San Antonio, TX. on March 16, AJ Lee has responded.

“You are my favorite wrestler,” AJ wrote via social media today in response to Bayley. “That was my dream match, and this is the kindest thing anyone’s ever said about me.”

She continued, “It definitely made me forget you let Becky murder me. Bayley is my role model. Thanks for making me a better wrestler, giving me my dream match, and leading the kindest/funniest/most talented locker room. You’re truly the GOAT and my birthday wish is a rematch Bayley. This post will self destruct in 24 hours.”

For those who missed Bayley’s initial statement referenced in AJ Lee’s above response, click here.