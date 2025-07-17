– The New York Mets are teaming up with WWE for a special themed night at Citi Field. WWE Night will take place this coming Monday, July 21st in New York City, with the Mets offering fans a unique Mr. Met bobblehead—featuring the beloved mascot mid-Yeet—as part of an exclusive ticket package. Fans must purchase the special WWE Night ticket to receive the collectible.

– WWE Superstar Karrion Kross is set to meet fans and sign copies of his new book Life is Fighting later this month. Kross will appear at The Wrestling Collector on Thursday, July 31st for a special signing event. The appearance will run from 6–9 PM at the store’s location on Route 23 in Stockholm, New Jersey. Tickets are available now at TheWrestlingCollector.com.

– Former WWE Superstar AJ Mendez (fka AJ Lee) is returning to the spotlight at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Mendez is scheduled to appear on a panel titled “Actors Turned Comic Writers” on Friday, July 25th at 12:30 PM. The panel will be held in Room 6DE and will feature various talents discussing their crossover into the comic book world. Promotional material for the scheduled appearance reads as follows:

“Actors use writers’ words to make fans laugh and cry. What happens when they start writing their own stories? How do you transition from actor to writer? How alike or different is writing to acting? What happens when you go from being fan-favorite characters to creating them—from playing in someone else’s world to building your own? Emmy and Grammy Award–winning comedian, actor, and writer Patton Oswalt, SAG Award nominee Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, Dexter), A. J. Mendez (New York Times bestselling author of Crazy Is My Superpower), Hannah Rose May (Ghosts, Ballers, Curb Your Enthusiasm), and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect, Free Guy, Ghosts) will explore these questions on a panel moderated by Jordan Blum (co-creator of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. and Minor Threats).”

– The latest installment of the ‘WWE Playlist’ digital series dropped on Thursday via the official WWE YouTube channel. The July 17 installment features a look at CM Punk’s history at WWE SummerSlam. The description for the hour-long video compilation reads: “Watch every CM Punk match at SummerSlam, as he battles the likes of Jeff Hardy, John Cena and Drew McIntyre from 2007 to 2024.”