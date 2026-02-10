AJ Lee is officially back on WWE television.

And she wasted no time stepping into the middle of a heated situation.

This week’s episode of WWE Raw on Monday, February 9, 2026, kicked off live from Cleveland, Ohio with cameras catching CM Punk and AJ Lee together backstage. The sight immediately drew an angry reaction from Becky Lynch, who stormed to the ring moments later to air her grievances.

The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion then vented about ongoing disrespect, only to be interrupted by Lee herself.

The confrontation quickly escalated, with Lynch blasting Lee’s “act” and accusing her of ruining her life. An increasingly desperate Lynch pleaded with Lee to leave her alone, while also threatening to ruin Lee’s life in return.

Things took another turn when the idea of a singles match was raised. Lee appeared hesitant, reminding fans that she hasn’t competed in a one-on-one match in more than a decade.

At first, Lynch refused to give Lee a title opportunity.

However, Lee pushed back on the idea of wrestling without stakes, and Lynch ultimately caved. The result: a singles match was made for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Elimination Chamber.

High stakes.

High emotion.

And a long-awaited return to singles action.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on February 28, 2026, live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

