Two new WWE champions were crowned on Monday night!

In addition to Laynie Luck being crowned the new WWE ID Women’s Champion at the Wrestling Open RI show in Cranston, Rhode Island on Monday night, Maxxine Dupri also won her first-ever singles title in WWE.

Dupri, a longtime member of the Alpha Academy group on WWE Raw, emerged victorious in her rematch against Becky Lynch, thanks large-in-part due to an assist from a surprise return by AJ Lee.

With the victory, Maxxine Dupri is now the brand new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

Featured below is a recap of the Lynch-Dupri II I-C title tilt from the 11/17 WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY:

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri After a snippet from a new sit-down interview with John Cena that will premiere on WWE’s YouTube channel during his retirement week, we head back live. WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch’s theme hits. “The Man” emerges and begins making her way to the ring. As she does, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see footage of Lynch throwing a hissy fit with some old school rubber wrestling action figures from during the break. Maxxine Dupri is in the ring now as well. Alicia Taylor handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger. The bell sounds to get this title tilt officially off-and-running, Dupri takes it straight to Lynch at the bell, trying to quickly end things. Lynch hangs on. Lynch reverses a whip, but she lowers her head and eats a kick. Dupri then runs her over. Dupri heads to the top rope, but Lynch cuts her off and flips her down to the mat. Lynch avalanches her in the corner and stomps her down. Lynch gets into Jessika Carr’s face before attempting a Manhandle Slam on Dupri. Dupri fights it, do Lynch hits a reverse DDT backbreaker. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, Lynch avoids being put away by a close submission attempt. She gets in the ref’s face again. AJ Lee comes out to a huge pop. The distraction allows Dupri to get the win. Winner and NEW WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion: Maxxine Dupri

