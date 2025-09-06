— It’s official – AJ Lee has returned to WWE.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins came out to cut a brief promo. He introduced his wife, Becky Lynch, who came out and took numerous shots at the sports teams in the city of Chicago. This brought out CM Punk, who was involved in a heated back-and-forth promo battle with Becky. Punk teased a variety of names as possible backup, including Bayley and Rhea Ripley. Lynch slapped Punk numerous times, similar to what happened on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

Punk stepped out of the ring, saying that he would never put his hands on a women, but thankfully he has someone who will. This brought out AJ Lee, who made her return after 10 long years. Lee entered the ring and did her classic poses, before attacking Becky as the show came to a close.

RELATED: The Wrestling World Reacts To AJ Lee’s WWE Return

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)

— The announced attendance at the AllState Arena in Chicago, IL was 16,678. This was a legitimate sellout.

— John Cena wrestled his final WWE SmackDown match on this week’s episode, facing off against Sami Zayn.

The bout was set up when Zayn interrupted Cena’s opening promo, seeking Cena’s blessing to kick off a United States Title Open Challenge. Cena gave his approval, and Zayn immediately proposed that Cena be the first challenger. Cena accepted, and the match was made official on the spot.

Throughout the match, Cena paid tribute to several wrestling legends by incorporating their signature moves. He delivered a pop-up powerbomb in honor of Kevin Owens, an Angle Slam and Ankle Lock in tribute to Kurt Angle, a GTS for CM Punk, a spear as a nod to Edge (Adam Copeland), and a Clothesline from Hell in homage to JBL.

The match ultimately ended without a decisive winner, as Brock Lesnar stormed in to cause a no-contest finish.

JOHN CENA WITH THE ANKLE LOCK ANOTHER SHOUT OUT TO @RealKurtAngle #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OuvvoUV3d3 — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) September 6, 2025

— And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for the September 12th AAA x WWE: Worlds Collide event below:

* AAA Mega Championship: Vikingo (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Lola Vica & Mr Iguana vs. Finn Balor & Roxanne Perez

* AAA Tag Team Championship: Psycho Clown & Pagano (c) vs. New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston)

* #1 Contender for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Faby Apache vs. Natalya

* AAA Latin American Championship: El Dijo de Dr. Wagner Jr (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ethan Page

* 8-Man Lucha Showcase: Nino Hamburguesa, Octagon Jr., La Parka, Mascarita Sagrada, Mini Abismo, Raul Mendoza, Lince Dorado, Joaquin Wilde to compete

* PENTA to appear.