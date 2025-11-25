AJ Lee was surprised by one thing in particular during her memorable WWE return a couple of months ago.

During her appearance on the What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon podcast, which dropped on Monday, the women’s wrestling legend reflected on a chant that genuinely stunned her while delivering her first promo to the WWE fans in a decade.

“Ther-a-py! Ther-a-py!”

This was the chant that echoed throughout the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin during AJ Lee’s WWE Raw promo on the September 8, 2025 episode of the show.

A chant that genuinely stunned AJ Lee, and made her break out in laughter in the ring on live television.

While talking with Stephanie McMahon in the aforementioned podcast interview that was released this week, Mrs. CM Punk reflected on the unexpected moment and how it actually led to a strengthening of her bond with her fans afterwards.

“That was a genuine reaction of like being stunned,” Lee told McMahon of the “Ther-a-py!” chants. “I heard one person start to chant it, and then a few people around him started chanting ‘therapy’. And I thought it was so funny.” Lee continued, “I heard it, and I was like I have to respond to this. Three guys were chanting therapy, and then everyone started to do it, and my mind exploded.”

She then spoke about how after the memorable moment from her WWE return promo, fans have shared personal stories of their own dealings with mental health and therapy.

“I think if you have a judgmental idea of what you think wrestling crowds could be, you don’t think that they’re in touch with their emotions or open-minded and empathetic like that,” she said. “It was just like my worlds came together, and now I did a signing, and people had ‘Therapy is cool’ merch, they made themselves.”

AJ Lee continued, “I’ve had so many people from that moment say they decided to get therapy themselves because of that segment. It’s like what did we do, you guys? This is the coolest thing in the world to combine these two things that mean everything to me. But I hope those fans know that they are the reason I came back.”

AJ Lee is scheduled to compete as part of Women’s WarGames at WWE Survivor Series this coming Saturday night, November 29, 2025, live from Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/29 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames results coverage.