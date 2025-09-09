— In a recent interview with Esports Insider, Booker T opened up about his time working with Vince McMahon, reflected on how Hulk Hogan played a role in Harlem Heat’s rise, and revealed which current stars he’d most like to face in today’s wrestling landscape.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On if he enjoyed working with Vince McMahon: “I loved working with Vince, he was always a guy that was a real man’s man, but he wanted perfection, he wanted you to go out there and perform and not just perform, but perform at a very, very high level he’s very, very demanding, no excuses, get the job done type of guy and I love that. I learned a lot from him. He’s the reason why I have my own wrestling company right now, blessed me to have my own wrestling company, and I use a lot of those same thought processes to support my guys. I’m the first one to show up, and they have to follow and lead by example. If I could get in there and get it done myself, I would do it. So no, I learned a lot from that dude.”

On how Hulk Hogan helped get Harlem Heat the push they needed: “He just talked to the office, they were looking for a tag team and who was gonna be the next team to break through and we were right there, but everybody was looking past us. And Hulk actually said, “You guys are looking for a tag team. These are your guys right here, Harlem Heat.” That’s when the ball really got kicked off with my brother and I, and we went on a run that never would be duplicated. So I give him a lot of credit for that.”

On which wrestler he wishes he could face: “I look at the main roster, the only guy that I really wanted to mix it up with was Roman, the reason why is not because of him being the tribal chief or anything like that, but I look at his in ring prowess and I see things that most people don’t see that Roman has brought to the table. And you can go back and look at the plethora of guys that Roman has faced, all of those guys walk away and they have a really, really good match. And most of the time, it’s not because of that guy, it’s because of Roman. He really knows how to set things up, and make you look at it and go, wow, it’s magical. And so for me, that’s the way I always worked. I think him and I, we could have really had a great something, you know. But other than that, the only guy on the roster that I wanted to wrestle was Shawn Michaels.”

— During a recent interview with Vox Catch, Rusev opened up about his goals for his WWE return. The Bulgarian Brute explained that he hopes to motivate younger talent to set their sights higher. He said,

“Well, they’ve changed and they are keep changing. My main goal was, you know, to show these young kids that they need to take advantage of the opportunity they have, you know, to go to show up every day, work hard and strive for more. Because I see a lot of them, they just are complacent. And I’ve been there and I know how they feel. So I wanted to help them.”

— WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins once again declared his disdain for football after the Chicago Bears’ latest collapse.

The Bears squandered a 17-6 fourth-quarter lead and fell 27-24 to the Minnesota Vikings, starting their season on a sour note. After the game, Rollins posted his familiar reaction on Threads – “I hate football.”

Meanwhile, on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Rollins was forced into a high-stakes mixed tag match at WrestlePalooza. He’ll team with Becky Lynch against CM Punk and AJ Lee — marking Lee’s first WWE match since her 2015 departure and continuing Rollins’ heated rivalry with Punk.

— Roxanne Perez was overjoyed to reunite with her “wrestling mother,” AJ Lee, on last night’s episode of RAW, posting photos of their time together on social media.

The appearance marked AJ Lee’s second WWE showing since her shocking return on SmackDown last week.

You can check out the photos below: