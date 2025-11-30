The first of two WarGames matches are in the books.

Kicking off the four-match WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event card on Saturday night was the Women’s WarGames match, which saw AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley in an Art the Clown from Terrifier-inspired ring gear and mask, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeat Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

For those who missed the show, featured below is a detailed recap of the entire Women’s WarGames opening match:

Women’s WarGames

The entrances for the starting competitor for each team begins. Out to start things off for her team is Charlotte Flair. For the opposing team, “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka makes her way out. The bell sounds and off we go. The two collide and begin mixing it up.

Asuka kicks her in the midsection. Asuka bounces her face off the top turnbuckle. Flair blocks a shot into the cage and knocks Asuka into the top turnbuckle. Asuka boots her back, but Flair responds with a springboard kick. Asuka fights back with a kick to the back of the head before applying a side headlock.

Flair whips her off, follows her into the ropes, and connects with a shoulder tackle. Flair grapevines the head and rolls Asuka around three times. Asuka rolls to the area between the two rings. Asuka blocks a boot and snaps Flair’s leg off the top rope. Asuka spikes Flair’s head into the metal platform.

Flair soon knocks Asuka into the second ring and goes to the top rope, but Asuka knees her out of mid-air. Asuka starts to kick away at Flair’s chest several times until Flair blocks one. Asuka kicks back at her, but Flair responds with a strike that floors Asuka. They begin to trade strikes in the center of the second ring.

Asuka hits a flurry of offense. Asuka hits the ropes and ducks a clothesline, but Flair fires back with a handspring clothesline. Flair chops the chest, and Petco Park lets out loud “WOOs.” Flair lays in some chops and lays out the Empress of Tomorrow. Asuka gets out of a slam and hits a German Suplex, followed by a sliding kick.

Asuka sends her to the corner, but Flair rolls up the turnbuckles and lands between the rings. Flair knocks her back and heads to the top rope. Asuka cuts her off and knocks her into the cage. Time expires. IYO SKY enters the WarGames match. Sky heads to the ring with a garbage can lid bearing her name.

Three minutes have begun to tick down. The crowd is loudly chanting for Sky. Asuka ducks a pair of trash can lid shots. Asuka kicks her and grabs the lid. Sky ducks and does a double handspring before kicking Asuka in the knees and hitting a basement dropkick. Asuka rolls between the two rings.

Sky grabs the lid, but Asuka snaps her off the top rope. Asuka gets in the second ring and knocks Flair down. Sky nearly slips going from rope to rope before hitting a diving clothesline. Sky grabs the lid and hits Asuka with a Bullet Train Attack, driving her knees and the lid into Asuka’s face.

Sky drives Asuka into the cage and stomps her. Sky pulls Asuka between the two rings and goes for a snap suplex, but Asuka blocks it. Sky hits her with a drop toehold onto the metal platform and drives her face into the diamond plate. Time expires. “The Man” Becky Lynch heads to the ring with a kendo stick.

Lynch gets in the ring and strikes Sky with the kendo stick several times. Lynch places the stick across Sky’s throat and hits a Russian Leg Sweep. Lynch slings Sky into the corner and puts her in the tree of woe before teeing off on her midsection with the stick. Flair rips the stick from Lynch and tosses it aside.

Two of the Original Four Horsewomen prepare to square off. Lynch tries to beg her off before they start trading blows. Asuka runs in and grabs Flair, so Lynch punches away at Flair. Lynch and Flair hit Sky and Asuka with stereo Bexploders, respectively. Lynch and Flair begin going at it again.

Flair chops Lynch down and throws her between the two rings. Lynch rolls into the second ring. Asuka grabs Flair, and Lynch chop-blocks Flair. Lynch slings Flair’s head into the cage and presses her face into the cage. The countdown clock expires again and out comes Kairi Sane with a chain.

Sane and the chain make a big difference, with the heel team taking the comfortable offensive lead for the next few minutes. The countdown clock appears again and when it expires, AJ Lee’s theme hits. Out she comes to a massive pop. They try and keep the door locked, but AJ scales the cage and hits a big splash off the top of it.

AJ Lee helps her team shift the offensive momentum back in her favor. She hits some of her trademark spots, including a Shining Wizard, until the countdown clock appears again. This time it winds down and the familiar sounds of Nia Jax’s theme hits to bring her out.

The heel team enjoys a few minutes of terrorizing the other team in dominant fashion. Then countdown clock appears again and we all know who is coming this time. It winds down and we hear, “This is My Brutality!” The crowd goes wild as Rhea Ripley comes out in ‘Terrifier The Clown’-inspired ring attire and a trash can full of weapons.

Ripley helps her team regain control of the action. She stuffs one of The Kabuki Warriors in the trash can she brought into the cage-enclosed double ring with her. She holds it as Iyo Sky runs back-and-forth off the ropes to build up momentum before slide-kicking the crap out of it.

Now the countdown clock appears on the screen again. Once more we all know who is coming this time. It expires and out comes Lash Legend for her first-ever WarGames match. It’s time now for the five-on-five Match Beyond, as it’s time for these ten to fight it out until this one is over.

Legend and Ripley immediately trade shots. Legend ends up Donkey Kong’ing Ripley into the mat and following up with a big pump-kick for a close two-count. We see a big off-the-cage splash go wrong for Sky, leading to the entire team surrounding Ripley while she’s about to get up.

Charlotte Flair ends up making the save for Ripley, which the commentators make a big deal out of due to their trust issues leading into the match. As a result, Asuka accidentally sprays her poison mist into her own teammates eyes. Charlotte and Ripley then proceed to beat down the opposing team, one-by-one.

Bliss hits her Twisted Bliss finisher. Iyo Sky climbs to the top of the cage. AJ Lee hands her a trash can. She puts it over her own head in trademark fashion. She leaps and hits a swan ton, blind while in the trash can, to take out everyone except Lynch from the other team. Lynch tries to climb the cage to escape.

Flair climbs up and stops her, yanking her back down. Ripley hits her with Rip-Tide. AJ Lee hits her Black Widow submission on Lynch and Lynch quickly gives up. AJ Lee’s music hits and her team celebrate their big Women’s WarGames victory.

Winners: AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky