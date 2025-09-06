— AJ Lee made her long-awaited return to WWE television on this week’s episode of SmackDown, her first appearance in over a decade.

Introduced by her husband CM Punk, Lee confronted WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, who had previously slapped Punk multiple times on RAW and SmackDown. Lee struck back, chasing Lynch from the ring before sharing an emotional embrace with Punk.

Following the show, Triple H shared footage of Lee officially signing her WWE contract and posed for the iconic point photo alongside both Lee and Punk.

Ink to paper…the calm before the storm. pic.twitter.com/4fSMOwoUMm — Triple H (@TripleH) September 6, 2025

— Natalya revealed that CM Punk has been offering guidance to several women in WWE on how to handle online bullying.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, she explained that Punk took time backstage to address concerns brought up by members of the women’s roster, sharing advice and support. She said,

“Some of the girls were talking backstage about bullying on social media. And Punk was like, ‘Turn it off. It’s not a real place.’ He was one of the first people that said that to me and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s right.’ If it’s a bad nightmare, just wake up from the dream, or wake up from the nightmare. Just wake up. You don’t have to sit in it and stay in it.”

— A new study analyzing medical data has named Rhea Ripley as WWE’s most exciting current superstar. The research, funded by Vegas Slots Online and titled the Pulse of Play study, measured fan reactions across multiple sports and sports entertainment events, including WWE, to determine which stars and matches generate the highest levels of excitement.

The study monitored the heart rates and heart rate variability of over 50 fans during WWE’s major domestic pay-per-views in 2025. Researchers combined average heart rates, peak beats-per-minute, and fluctuations in heart rate, comparing them to participants’ resting heart rates to generate an “excitement score,” reflecting how intensely and consistently individual matches kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Rhea Ripley led the list of WWE superstars with a 95.0 excitement score, followed closely by IYO SKY (92.1), Naomi (92.0), Kevin Owens (86.6), and Cody Rhodes (85.2).

In terms of matches, the triple threat between SKY, Bianca Belair, and Ripley at WrestleMania 41 topped the chart with a 98 excitement score. Other high-ranking bouts included Naomi vs. SKY vs. Ripley at WWE Evolution (92), El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable at Worlds Collide (88), the six-pack ladder match at SummerSlam (87), and Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber (86).

The full top 10 stars and top 20 matches are below:

Most Exciting WWE Stars:

1. Rhea Ripley: 95.0

2. IYO SKY: 92.1

3. Naomi: 92.0

4. Kevin Owens: 86.6

5. Cody Rhodes: 85.2

6. Bianca Belair: 85.0

7. Seth Rollins: 84.9

8. Alexa Bliss: 84.5

9. Roxanne Perez: 84.5

10. CM Punk: 83.1

Most Exciting WWE Matches:

1. IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 41): 98

2. Naomi vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley (Evolution): 92

3. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable (World’s Collide): 88

4. 6 Pack Ladder Match (SummerSlam): 87

5. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (Elimination Chamber): 86

6. Bron Breakker vs. PENTA vs. Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio (WrestleMania 41): 83

7. Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens (Royal Rumble): 83

8. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Giulia vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Stephanie Vaquer (Money In The Bank): 82

9. Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY (SummerSlam): 82

10. Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena (SummerSlam): 81

11. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 41): 80

12. Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER (WrestleMania 41): 76

13. Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fénix (World’s Collide): 74

14. John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Elimination Chamber): 74

15. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria (Evolution): 72

16. Octagón Jr., Aero Star & Mr. Iguana vs. Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro & Lince Dorado (World’s Collide): 68

17. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre (WrestleMania 41): 67

18. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez (Elimination Chamber): 67

19. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane (Evolution): 65

20. Seth Rollins vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Solo Sikoa (Money In The Bank): 65