A fan had the pleasure of taking a picture with WWE legend AJ Lee at an autograph signing. That fan, not satisfied with the usual pose, decided to create an AI video of AJ Lee kissing him.

Many people were not happy of this change, including AJ Lee herself. AJ wrote: “This is inappropriate and it is harassment. Please delete.”

As of now, the post still remains on X (formerly Twitter), as does AJ’s chastizing reply asking that the video be removed. Although many attempts to flag the post as harrassment have been denied by X moderators, the post is flagged with a Community Note stating that the video is purely AI and that AJ Lee has requested it be taken down.