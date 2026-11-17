It looks like fans hoping to see AJ Lee back inside a WWE ring before the end of the year may have to wait a little longer.

Following her involvement at WrestleMania 42 earlier this year, speculation has continued regarding Lee’s WWE future and when the former Divas Champion might make her next appearance for the company.

According to a recent backstage update, however, a return before the end of 2026 is not currently expected.

During a recent Q&A session, Wrestle Votes was asked whether Lee would wrestle again before the calendar turns to 2027.

“Will AJ Lee wrestle again this year? No,” he stated. “Best-case scenario is her showing up at the Royal Rumble, so that’s in 2027. So no, she won’t wrestle again this year.”

While nothing has been officially announced regarding Lee’s next WWE appearance, the 2027 Royal Rumble is reportedly being viewed as the earliest potential timeframe for her return.

The event is scheduled to take place in February 2027.

Although AJ Lee hasn’t physically appeared inside of a WWE ring in some time, she was technically briefly in one at one of the WWE NXT Holiday Tour live events this past weekend.

For those who missed it, viral video footage made the rounds following the show that shows CM Punk and Bayley calling AJ Lee on FaceTime live in the ring at the WWE NXT Detroit live event.

RELATED NEWS: AJ Lee Reveals What Would Convince Her To Make Another WWE Comeback