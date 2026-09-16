AJ Lee says returning to WWE after a decade away allowed her to see how dramatically the women’s division had changed. Speaking on Mind Over Mountain with Cheryl Strayed, Lee contrasted the limited opportunities of her first run with the deeper roster and greater variety she found upon returning.

Lee said the earlier system forced women to compete over a single opportunity while their male counterparts had far more room to succeed.

“It was hard because it was a time when women got this one crumb to fight over, and this system is in place where it’s, ‘be distracted fighting over this one crumb while the men get this feast.’ It’s really an unfair position to be in. I do realize that I was lucky to get the most of the crumb and make the most of it. It was harder back then. What was really cool this time around, coming back 10 years later, was to see that, because of the women, starting with me and then so many women pushing the envelope forward and forward, the business has evolved. There are more spots and there is a feast for women. In that, you can feel calm and there can be a sisterhood. That was the most beautiful thing to experience now.”

Lee also explained why the range of personalities in WWE’s current women’s division resonated with her.

“It used to be that my character was so different simply by being an ordinary girl. That’s what made such a difference. To see that now there are so many women who are different in their own ways. There was a different type for any person in the world to relate to. I thought of myself as a kid, and there were so many kids who would’ve killed to see a woman like that on TV. There were like 20 women where I was like, ‘She would’ve been my favorite, she would’ve been my favorite.’ It really started to speak to the inner child in me that these people would’ve been really helpful for me to look up to. All different kinds of beauty were finally represented and celebrated. That’s the world I want to live in.”

Lee also discussed what could persuade her to make another WWE comeback, which WrestlingHeadlines covered separately.

Sources: Mind Over Mountain with Cheryl Strayed; quotation transcription via Fightful.