– WWE has ranked the “Most Indestructible Superstars in History” in a new original feature shared via their official YouTube page. The list is as follows:

#1. The Undertaker

#2. Brock Lesnar

#3. Goldberg

#4. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

#5. Kane

#6. Hulk Hogan

#7. Ultimate Warrior

#8. Jacob Fatu

#9. Mankind

#10. Solo Sikoa

– WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E returns tonight, with WWE’s Greatest Moments: Goldberg and WWE’s Greatest Moments: Saturday Night’s Main Event at 9pm EST. and 9:30pm EST., leading into a new episode of WWE LFG premiering at 10/9c. The official description for each of these three shows reads as follows:

9 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments: Goldberg – “Goldberg made a Hall of Fame career out of striking fear into his opponents with the dreaded Spear and awesome Jackhammer; some of the greatest moments in this icon’s historic career include the first victory that ignited Goldberg’s streak.” 9:30 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments: Saturday Night’s Main Event – “Breaking ground as the first professional wrestling program to air on network television, “Saturday Night’s Main Event” was home to many of the biggest moments, like Macho Man Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan’s formation of the Mega Powers.” 10 PM – WWE LFG – “With the LFG Playoffs right around the corner, six of the future greats still have something to prove to their legends; Bayley Humphrey looks to make Coach Taker proud when she battles the confident Summer Sorrell.”

– As noted, the return of AJ Lee at WWE SmackDown in Chicago has gone incredibly viral on social media in the hours that followed the surprise appearance. In an update, AJ Lee’s return has accumulated 130 million combined views across all of WWE’s digital and social platforms in the first 24 hours alone. As noted, AJ Lee’s return has been announced for WWE Raw on Monday night in Milwaukee, WI. Today marks the 15-year anniversary of her actual WWE debut.