AJ Lee is back.

And the WWE Universe couldn’t be more excited.

As seen during the September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, the former WWE Superstar made her long-awaited return to the company, coming to the aid of her husband, CM Punk, as he was once again being attacked by WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

The segment has gone viral on social media. In under 15 hours, nearly 3 million people viewed the full segment uploaded via WWE’s YouTube channel alone, as well as an additional 1.2 million views on the YouTube video showing the post-show digital exclusive segment from after WWE SmackDown went off the air.

Additionally, in the 15 hours since her return took place, the Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque Twitter/X post with the obligatory “pointing” photos with AJ Lee in Gorilla position after her SmackDown return has garnered 6.7 million views. His post showing footage of AJ Lee signing her new WWE contract has also drawn 3.3 million views.

The Twitter/X post containing the first video of AJ Lee’s surprise return drew 9.2 million views in under 15 hours. The second X video showing her finally getting her hands on Becky Lynch drew an additional 1.1 million views on X alone, while the footage of AJ Lee and CM Punk’s big hug at the end of the segment drew 1.4 million views.

If that wasn’t enough, there are multiple additional short AJ Lee-related clips on WWE’s official Twitter/X feed that all have one million views or more.

This doesn’t even count the Instagram views, TikTok, WWE website views and the many non-WWE related social and digital media outlets that have absurd numbers for AJ Lee-related content today.

The WWE Universe has spoken. AJ Lee is back, and they couldn’t be more excited.