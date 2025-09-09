Events and stories coming from the sport of World Wrestling Entertainment always feature regularly in wrestling headlines and as we now begin working our way through the month of September, it is beginning to look like it could once again be a busy few weeks for fans who like to Rumble.

One story of note doing the round as the new calendar month begins will not come as much of a surprise to most fans who have been paying attention lately, as it concerns the very much wanted and hugely anticipated return of AJ Lee. The 38 year old former three time Divas Champion had long been expected to be one of those previous stars of the ring who would soon be set for some kind of comeback routine as she has spent over the last decade out of the sport whilst she chased new adventures and endeavours. Even for those who follow MMA results, an AJ return would be a huge attraction draw.

But according to a recent new report from Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, it is being claimed that she is now ready to take part in her match and begin a new wrestling chapter in her career. If the report is correct, the plan seems to be for Lee to at least initially, team back up with CM Punk, her husband, and that they will then take on fellow husband and wife duo Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. If this comeback plan comes to fruition and ultimately goes ahead, it is expected that it would happen at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza premium live event which is set to take place later this month on September 20.

There had been rumblings of a potential planned mixed tag team event for a while now, but this one does come on the back of the controversial finish to the main event of the Clash in Paris premium live event, where the bout saw Becky Lynch interfere and take matters into her own hands in order to help husband, Seth Rollins, successfully retain the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, Jey Uso and LA Knight. Lynch hit Punk with a low blow and the second it happened, the angle led to widespread speculation amongst the fanbase that it was the perfect angle purely designed to set up an in ring revenge return plot for AJ to even the odds.

It is a tantalising storyline for fans to dig their teeth into and those that thought of it will be pleased with themselves, as on Tuesday Alvarez took to social media to confirm that this was indeed the current working plan for the September 20 show, and it will certainly have eyes on it particularly as it is the first time that ESPN will screen to air a WWE premium live event.

Alvarez wrote: “So Punk & AJ vs. Seth & Becky is planned for WrestlePalooza.”

Subject to it going ahead as planned, it will be AJ’s first competitive return since way back on March 30, 2015 and back then it was an episode of Monday Night Raw, which was the night after WrestleMania 31. In that show she teamed up wit Paige and Naomi to take victory over The Bella Twins and Natalya. Since her retirement she had returned as an executive producer and color commentator for WOW (Women of Wrestling) from 2021 to 2023.

