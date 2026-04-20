AJ Styles is settling into life after retirement, but it sounds like his long-term role behind the scenes in WWE is still very much a work in progress.

Speaking with WWE Now during WrestleMania 42 weekend (see media player below), Styles opened up about his transition away from in-ring competition and into a new chapter with the company.

For now, he’s keeping his options open while contributing in multiple areas.

“I’m wearing a couple of different hats right now and we’ll see which one sticks,” he said. “And things change quite often. So when I get too busy to do all these different hats that I’m trying to wear and I have to focus on one, I’ll let you know which one that is. But it is recruiting, it is working with WWE ID.”

A lot on his plate.

But that’s by design.

Styles noted that a major focus of his current role involves scouting and developing talent, particularly through WWE’s ID program aimed at independent wrestlers.

It’s a space he knows well from his own journey to the top.

“That’s a big part of the things that I know a lot about, the independents,” Styles continued. “And I know there’s a lot of talent like me who didn’t have a lot of money. So if we can get them a little bit more experience, a little bit more cash in the pockets, they’re able to get that, it’ll be a big thing for them.”

While his exact role may evolve over time, Styles is clearly committed to helping shape the next generation of WWE Superstars.

As noted, Styles was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 class during WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.