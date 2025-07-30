AJ Styles returned to TNA Wrestling for the first time in over 11 years at TNA Slammiversary 2025 on July 20 at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

The show drew the largest crowd in the U.S. in promotional history.

With that in mind, what are the chances of a “Phenomenal” in-ring return to the company he helped put on the map?

This week, TNA Wrestling released a digital exclusive interview with WWE Superstar AJ Styles where the former TNA legend addressed exactly that.

“I hope there’s something special as far as a match goes, but I can’t promise that,” Styles said. “I can’t promise you tomorrow what’s going to happen to me.”

Styles added, “I can tell you this – I was very excited. Even I had the butterflies tonight.”