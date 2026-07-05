Is Sami Zayn only going to be a transitional champion for WWE?

That’s the word on the street.

During the latest episode of his official ‘Phenomenally Retro’ podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend AJ Styles addressed these rumors, and explained why he hopes that it is not the case.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On rumors of Sami Zayn only being a brief, temporary ‘transitional’ Undisputed WWE Champion right now: “I hate to think that this was something that is going to be a flip-flop. We don’t necessarily do that. It’s not good for business. But like what’s the next step? I’m not really sure, which makes it very interesting. What is going to happen next with Sami Zayn because SummerSlam, one of the big four PLEs, he’s going to be defending it. Who is that against? That’s the story. Who’s it going to be? Is it going to be Gunther? Is it going to be Cody? Is there somebody else? Is it LeBron? I don’t know.”

On feeling like Zayn’s title run has the potential to be underdog magic: “I don’t want to see a transitional champion. I think that Sami’s more than capable of pulling off being a world champion and totally being the underdog here. But I don’t know what the next part of the story is. The great thing about that is that’s a good thing. That keeps me interested in what’s going to happen, the buildup to SummerSlam. That’s a good thing where I’m not so sure what’s going to happen. You got people worried about that Sami’s just going to be a transitional champion. He’s gonna win it just to lose it to who knows. I don’t think that is the best way to go about doing the storyline. I think there’s some magic to be made and I wish I was smart enough to figure it out. But I’m glad I’m not because I want to enjoy wrestling.”

Sami Zayn is scheduled to make his first defense of the Undisputed WWE Championship against the former title-holder, Cody Rhodes, on the July 6 episode of WWE Raw in Chicago, Illinois.