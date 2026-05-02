AJ Styles is embracing the next chapter of his WWE journey, and he’s not shying away from the conversation surrounding it.

Following his in-ring retirement back in January, where he lost to Gunther in a career-on-the-line bout, Styles has remained active behind the scenes.

His transition into a scouting and training role with WWE has already begun to take shape in recent weeks.

That shift was further solidified on an episode of WWE Raw, when The Undertaker appeared during a special ceremony to inform Styles that he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

A well-deserved honor.

Outside the ring, Styles also made headlines with a response to a fan on social media who suggested WWE may have incentivized him to stay rather than explore a potential move to AEW.

“If bribing me leads to getting the job that I want, that’s great,” Styles wrote.

The comment quickly made the rounds online.

As previously reported, AJ Styles was present at the WWE Performance Center this week, where he served as a guest coach, offering insight and guidance to the next generation of talent as he settles into his new position within the company.