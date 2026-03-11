Recently retired WWE star AJ Styles has opened up about the fear that ultimately led him to step away from the ring following his final match earlier this year.

Styles officially ended his in-ring career at the Royal Rumble, where he faced Gunther in what was billed as his final match. Speaking on The Phenomenally Retro Podcast, the former WWE Champion reflected on retirement and admitted he still does not know if the urge to wrestle again will ever return.

“I don’t know. It’s hard to know something like that because there’s always that fear of not being you. And that’s what I feared the most. I just don’t want to embarrass myself. I want to be that same guy that they remember. Everybody thinks they’re going to get that guy. It’s just not going to happen. It’s not the same anymore.”

Styles explained that a major reason he chose to retire when he did was because he did not want to become a lesser version of himself inside the ring. After more than two decades of competing at the highest level, the 48-year-old felt it was better to step away before his performances declined.

Despite that concern, Styles said he was proud of what he was able to accomplish in his final match against Gunther. He pointed out that he was still able to deliver some of the high-level offense that made him famous throughout his career.

“I think I did what I could in the ring that I knew that I could do perfect. I hit a 450 in my last match. Doesn’t that mean anything to anybody? And it was pretty freaking clean — and I’m 48. I’m okay with that being the last thing that you remember.”

While Styles appears comfortable with his decision to retire, not everyone in the wrestling world believes fans have seen the last of him. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has suggested that Styles may eventually feel the pull to return for another match.

Do you think AJ Styles will stay retired, or will the “Phenomenal One” eventually return for one more match?