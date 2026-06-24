AJ Styles says being WWE Champion for more than a year was one of the most rewarding experiences of his career, but by the end of the run, he was more than ready to hand the title over to someone else.

Speaking on the Phenomenally Retro Podcast, Styles discussed modern championship reigns and explained why he generally prefers shorter title runs, despite understanding why WWE kept the Universal Championship on Roman Reigns for such a long period.

“Me personally, I prefer shorter reigns because it keeps the mix a little bit interesting, but I do understand the… I think keeping the belt on Roman for like three years was a very good thing that happened. But I don’t think we should do that again in the modern era ever.”

Styles said a year-long title reign is about the limit before the pressure begins to take a toll.

“I think a champion for a year is good. Past that… and I can tell you this, I can speak from experience. Being a champion for a year is exhausting.”

The former WWE Champion explained that carrying a world title comes with responsibilities that fans don’t always see.

“I feel like they’re saying, ‘Hey man, we’re counting on you to put butts in seats.’ So, you go out there every week to put on unbelievable matches and do the media and everything that goes around with that and it’s exhausting.”

Styles then revealed that when Daniel Bryan finally defeated him for the WWE Championship in late 2018, his immediate reaction wasn’t disappointment.

It was relief.

“I remember getting beat by Daniel Bryan going, ‘Thank God.’”

He continued:

“I was just like, ‘Dude, just take it.’ I was exhausted and like the biggest weight was lifted off my shoulders because I felt like I had the most important job when it came to SmackDown, was to put on the show every time and be on everything I possibly could. It’s a lot. It’s a lot.”

Styles went on to explain that the physical grind of being champion extends far beyond television appearances.

“Especially back then, we were on the road doing live events, right? Three days a week, plus then you have SmackDown, which was a blessing because that’s only four days where when I started it was five days in a row.”

Even with the slightly lighter schedule, Styles said the wear and tear adds up quickly.

“Four days on the road, it’ll again, that’s a lot. And you’re bumping almost four days and you’re not holding anything back.”

According to Styles, his approach to wrestling never changed regardless of the size of the crowd.

“I’ve always told my wife, I got one gear. It’s all or nothing.”

“Didn’t matter how many people were there at the live events, I’m still going to be AJ Styles.”

That mentality, he admitted, eventually catches up with you.

“That can get to be a lot, especially if you’re doing it for a year.”

Styles also noted that world champions rarely get nights off because they’re expected to carry the company.

“There aren’t… very seldom do you get a tag match and why would you? You’re the heavyweight champion. That’s your job.”

By the end of the conversation, Styles made it clear he looks back fondly on his championship run, but also gained a new appreciation for just how demanding the role can be.

“Your body is just getting beat up and it’s exhausted because of that kind of stuff.”

“Being a champion for a year is exhausting.”

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