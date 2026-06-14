AJ Styles wasn’t sold on Dominik Mysterio as a WWE Superstar at first.

But he is now.

“The Phenomenal” WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about this, as well as his thoughts on Chad Gable and wins and losses in WWE during the latest installment of his ‘Phenomenally Retro’ podcast (see video below).

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Chad Gable’s recent segment on WWE Raw, where he saved both Penta and Rey Mysterio from Ethan Page and Rusev after their match: “So we’ve seen Chad Gable come back. He gave Rey Mysterio his mask back and kind of saved both him and Penta. I thought it was really freaking cool. That’s where I want to see it go. I want to see Chad be a bigger star. He’s obviously a babyface based on the fact that he admitted that he’s not the El Grande Americano. He is not him anymore. I think it’s cool. I’m really excited about where this is going.”

On not being sold at first on Dominik Mysterio: “He grew that mustache out and freaking rocking the mullet. Does it better than anybody. His character development and everything that he’s put into it, it works. I’ve said this before. When he first got there, I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know. I don’t know.’ Then he just blows everybody away. Once he turned on his dad, he turned it all the way up and hasn’t looked back since.”

On wins and losses not mattering in WWE as opposed to UFC: “Sometimes you’re not the story in the match. You’re just in the match. To tell you the truth, you probably wouldn’t remember whether or not I win or lost unless somebody went through and wrote it all down because it’s not that important. Guys win and lose all the time. So it’s best served where it’s at in the story. That’s what means the most to me. I couldn’t care less about wins and losses. They don’t mean anything. This is a show. This is pure entertainment. This isn’t the UFC. That’s the biggest difference. Definitely the older I got, my job wasn’t to be the heavyweight champion of the world. Some people want that. Some people need that. I don’t. I didn’t. So my job was to make sure I get the younger talent over as well, if I could. If they were older, who cares? I had a job to do. Unless I had a better idea of how to do it, then there’s no point in saying anything. Do your job. It’s like I’m not as concerned with that as much as the fans were.”