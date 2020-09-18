AJ Styles and Sami Zayn took to Twitter today to hype their singles match set for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode. The exchange began with a tweet from AJ.

He wrote, “There is a LOT to be excited about on #Smackdown tonight … but is anything better than punching @SamiZayn in the mouth?! Maybe doing it a bunch of times. Yeah, that sounds good. Watch me punch the fake #ICTitle champion Sami Zayn I think the face tonight. #Phenomenal”

Sami responded, “I give you AJ ‘The Original Sham Champion’ Styles, ladies and gentlemen. The man had no qualms partaking in a shameful title tournament then calling himself IC champion, knowing full well I was wrongfully stripped. I will enjoy beating you tonight very much. Warmest regards. -SZ”

As noted, it’s believed that tonight’s match will lead to a Triple Threat with WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy being confirmed for Clash of Champions on September 27.

You can see their full tweets below:

There is a LOT to be excited about on #Smackdown tonight … but is anything better than punching @SamiZayn in the mouth?! Maybe doing it a bunch of times. Yeah, that sounds good. Watch me punch the fake #ICTitle champion Sami Zayn I think the face tonight. #Phenomenal https://t.co/5iFVjEapLr — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) September 18, 2020

I give you AJ “The Original Sham Champion” Styles, ladies and gentlemen. The man had no qualms partaking in a shameful title tournament then calling himself IC champion, knowing full well I was wrongfully stripped. I will enjoy beating you tonight very much. Warmest regards. -SZ https://t.co/sOffAbkpDB — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 18, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.