The AJ Styles Show is coming to an end just seven months after its launch.

AJ Styles entered the podcasting world in March 2026 with *The Phenomenally Retro Podcast*, which he co-hosted alongside Tony Giles. The podcast was later rebranded as *The AJ Styles Show*.

On Sunday, the show’s official X account announced that no new episodes will be produced.

“Hi guys, Thank you for your support over the last 7 months,” Styles said. “I have had a great time producing the show but sadly the show will no longer be active.”

While the podcast itself is ending, Styles noted that its previous episodes will remain available. He also revealed that there are plans to repurpose the existing channel.

“The old episodes will still be available, however, the channel is going nowhere and will be repurposed shortly,” he continued.

No additional details were given regarding what the channel will be used for moving forward.