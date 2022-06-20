A video message aired from AJ Styles during the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV where he celebrated Impact’s 20-year anniversary.

Styles thanked WWE for allowing him to do this and noted they understand that this is a special moment for him.

Sting and Kurt Angle also recorded video messages that aired during the PPV. Styles worked for TNA from 2002 through 2013 and held every top title the promotion had to offer.