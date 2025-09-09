— On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, AJ Styles went one-on-one with El Grande Americano.

Before the match began, Styles grabbed a microphone and addressed both the live crowd and the international audience watching on Netflix. The Phenomenal One used the moment to air his frustrations, claiming that someone within WWE has been carrying a vendetta against him. During the promo, he even referenced Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, noting their release from the company back in February. Styles said,

“For the first time in my career, I’ve got no one watching my back. Gallows, Anderson, they are not here, Michin is on SmackDown, it’s like someone orchestrated a way for me not to win anymore. I’ll let you make your own conclusions. By the way, we are here live all over the world and for everybody it’s a commercial break, Imma tell you something you are not supposed to hear, but somebody doesn’t want me here. So, what we’re gonna do is you’e going to beat the piss out of Grande Americano tonight so the person that doesn’t want me here can feel some of his pain & mine also.”

Styles went on to defeat El Grande Americano, picking up his first singles victory in two weeks.

AJ STYLES LEGIT JUST CUT A PIPEBOMB PROMO DURING THE COMMERCIAL “SOMEBODY DONT WANT ME HERE” WTFFFFF#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/E99gjGyXbA — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 9, 2025

— Who was really running Monday’s episode of WWE RAW? According to CM Punk, it was none other than Larry — his and AJ Lee’s beloved dog.

Punk joked that Larry was sitting in the producer’s chair for RAW, just as he was for SmackDown when AJ Lee made her long-awaited WWE return after more than a decade away.

Larry has become a recurring part of Punk’s story over the years, with frequent nods to him on both WWE and AEW programming.

— Following her record-breaking viral return on WWE SmackDown, AJ Lee arrived in Milwaukee for Monday Night RAW.

The crowd erupted the moment AJ Lee stepped through the curtain, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship fastened around her waist.

Lee reintroduced herself to the WWE Universe, proudly calling herself “your favorite wrestler’s favorite wrestler.” At 38 years old, she reflected on her post-retirement journey, speaking about mental health and encouraging fans to keep fighting their own battles.

But the tone quickly shifted. Lee recalled an episode of RAW she watched at home — where Becky Lynch confronted CM Punk. Lee mocked Lynch for “motorboating” Punk and running her mouth, which drew out The Man herself. The cheers turned to boos as Lynch marched to the ring, immediately cutting Lee off by saying this had “nothing to do with your stank-ass husband.”

Frustrated that Lee was parading around with her championship, Lynch demanded the belt back, only for the fans to drown her in “you suck” chants. Lee taunted her, even pointing out the shiner under Lynch’s eye before daring her to step into the ring and reclaim the gold.

Instead, Lynch stayed on the floor, throwing insults at both Lee and Punk before calling out Seth Rollins for backup. Rollins demanded Lee hand the title over, but she refused, instead throwing down a blockbuster challenge: Rollins and Lynch versus herself and Punk.

When Rollins slid into the ring to snatch the belt, Lee repeatedly blocked him. His frustration boiled over, shouting in her face — until Punk stormed down and nearly hit him with a GTS.

The standoff ended with Rollins accepting the mixed-tag challenge for WWE Wrestlepalooza.