“The Phenomenal” one had a tough night in the office on Saturday.

During his retirement match against Gunther at the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event on Saturday, January 31, AJ Styles was injured.

The WWE and pro wrestling legend suffered a badly cut open arm during the first few minutes of action in what was the second match of the advertised four match card in Saudi Arabia on 1/31.

Styles would continue the match without issue, with the commentary team even describing when and how the cut appeared to happen (see video below).

As noted, AJ Styles’ career was on-the-line for his match against Gunther on 1/31, with a loss spelling the end of his legendary pro wrestling career.

