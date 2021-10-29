WWE superstar AJ Styles recently spoke with Ring Rules about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on his tag partner, Omos, becoming a world champion for WWE. The Phenomenal One also discusses whether he prefers to be on Raw or SmackDown. Highlights are below.

Thinks Omos will be a world champion someday:

“He’ll be a champion — WWE Champion/Universal Champion soon. I have no doubt about it.”

Whether he enjoys being on Raw or SmackDown more:

“I prefer whatever I’m on, it doesn’t matter if it’s Raw or SmackDown. I’m going to do what I gotta do. You know, both, you know, SmackDown and Raw, it doesn’t matter. I enjoy both. I enjoy being a part of WWE.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)