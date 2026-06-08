AJ Styles thinks WWE has a major opportunity on its hands with Chad Gable.

And he doesn’t want to see it go to waste.

Speaking on his Phenomenally Retro podcast (full episode below), Styles praised Gable and made it clear that he believes the pro wrestling veteran is currently at the highest point of his WWE career.

Gable recently wrapped up his run as El Grande Americano in AAA, where he lost a Mask vs. Mask match at AAA Noche de los Grandes.

Following that appearance, he returned to WWE television on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

According to Styles, WWE should take advantage of the momentum Gable has generated.

“He’s a bigger superstar than he’s ever been at this very moment,” Styles said. “And if we don’t capitalize, and I say we because because I’m a part of WWE, we don’t capitalize on this, we’re dumb. We’re dummies.”

Styles didn’t stop there.

The longtime WWE veteran went on to make a strong case for Gable as a future world champion, pointing to both his credibility and legitimate wrestling background as reasons fans can buy into him at the highest level.

“He can be heavyweight champion,” he continued. “He’s a legit freaking pro wrestler…there’s no way somebody in the crowd’s thinking ‘I could take freaking Chad Gable.’ Uh dude, legit, he will drop you on your head and there’s nothing you can do about it.”