While John Cena is finishing up his own year-long WWE farewell tour, “The Last Time Is Now,” a fellow pro wrestling legend is quietly essentially doing the same thing.

“The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

Styles was ironically enough the most recent opponent for Cena on his retirement tour, as the two met in arguably the best match of the show at the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event this past Saturday at the RAC Arena.

Following their WWE legend-homage-filled, crowd-pleasing performance on Saturday, Styles returned to the ring again on Tuesday at the WWE Supershow non-televised live event at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

During the show, Styles defeated El Grande Americano in one-on-one action, which he noted in an emotional post-match in-ring promo was likely the last time fans in that part of the world will ever get to see him live in action inside the squared circle.

As noted, AJ Styles confirmed plans to retire from WWE during the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth Kickoff media event leading up to the PLE on October 11.

“I just want to thank you guys for cheering and being some of the best fans in the world,” Styles told the packed house full of Australian WWE fans on Tuesday after his victory over El Grande Americano. “Because, here’s the truth, I’m probably not going to see you again in a singlet like this anymore.

Styles continued, “So I just wanted you to know, from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much.”

AJ Styles, who is 48 years of age, will now travel from Australia to Japan, as he is advertised for his final matches in “The Land of the Rising Sun” at non-televised WWE Supershow Japan live events on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19.

Additionally, embedded below is video footage released by WWE of the aforementioned AJ Styles post-match in-ring promo addressing his retirement from earlier today in Melbourne.