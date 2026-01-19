The WWE career of “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles could soon be coming to an end.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Styles came to the ring to confront “The Ring General” Gunther during the opening segment.

Styles attempted to goad Gunther into giving him a rematch after the controversy surrounding their match last week on WWE Raw, only for Gunther to turn him down.

Eventually, however, Gunther decided that if AJ Styles were to put his career on-the-line in a rematch between the two at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh on January 31, he would agree.

And it appears that it’s exactly what’s happening.

Later in the show, WWE Raw General Manager spoke with Styles about such a match, with Styles telling him he’ll call his wife to get the okay from the boss before making it official.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 1/19/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 1/31 for live WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh results coverage from Saudi Arabia.