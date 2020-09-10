On the latest StylesClash Twitch stream, where he elaborated on WWE’s third party platform policy, AJ Styles clarifies to people who have been asking that he still owns his wrestling name (47:00).

Let me just let you guys know: I own my name. That’s how I’ve been able to use it no matter where I’ve been. But, I’ve given permission for WWE to use it as long as I’m with them. Therefore, it’s their property as long as I’m under contract.

Again, as I said before, WWE wants us to interact with you, the fans, we (as far as I know) can continue using our work names. But it doesn’t matter to me. I can be whatever. I can be Allen Jones or Styles Clash, whatever – it’s not that big of a deal.