AJ Styles had high praise for his son Avery following his in-ring debut, admitting he was “blown away” by the performance.

Avery Jones wrestled his first match last Friday for Squared Circle Action in Royston, Georgia, defeating Ashton Martin with a Styles Clash. AJ Styles was on hand for the bout and counted the three-count after his son’s finishing move. The match generated enough buzz to be moved into the main event slot.

Speaking on the Phenomenally Retro podcast (see video below), Styles reflected on the experience and credited both Avery and Martin for exceeding expectations in a high-pressure situation.

“I don’t think they disappointed anyone whatsoever,” Styles said. “Ashton Martin, Avery Styles, it was the main event. Listen, dude, I’ve never been so impressed with two young guys. I mean, they’re young. I think Ashton’s maybe a year, a year and a half in. And then of course, this is Avery’s debut match. And there’s be a lot of things that we do with all this energy when we have that young energy that is — we use it in the wrong way. They used it really, really well. They didn’t rush through anything. They took their time on things they should have.”

Styles acknowledged that neither wrestler delivered a flawless performance, but emphasized that wasn’t the point given their experience levels.

“And listen, it’s not going to be perfect,” Styles continued. “But this is a debut match for Avery, and Ashton hadn’t had that many matches. So to see them do so well in a main event, both of them, I was blown away. If you would have seen my first match — terrible. Terrible. But these guys did really, really well. I am so impressed with everything they’ve done, their training. To see them put together that match and execute it so well — blown away.”

One moment that especially stood out to Styles was a springboard spot Avery executed off the guardrail, with the WWE veteran praising his son’s timing.

“Better than me, as far as his debut,” Styles said. “I’m not just saying that.”

When asked whether footage of the match would be released officially, Styles admitted he wasn’t sure, but said he expects the bout will eventually make its way online.