The feud between WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross and The Way continued on last night’s show with Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory double teaming the champ twice, while Kross continued to fight both of them off.

The first segment saw Gargano attack Kross backstage while he was walking with Scarlett. Kross then hit the ring and called Gargano out. This led to a back & forth on the mic, until Theory attacked Kross from behind. Kross then fought off a double team. Theory and Gargano then attacked Kross again in the parking lot but he fought them off again, and left them both laid out.

These segments led to more brief showdowns and tension between Kross and Samoa Joe, who is the enforcer to NXT General Manager William Regal.

The in-ring sneak attack by Theory included a flying forearm, which received a reaction on Twitter from RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles. Theory tweeted a photo of the forearm and AJ responded.

“…nice forearm, kid. [faced with raised eyebrow emoji] #WWENXT,” wrote AJ, the master of the Phenomenal Forearm.

Theory responded with the “star-struck” emoji.

There’s no word yet on when Gargano vs. Kross will take place, but the feud has gone on for a few weeks now. Kross defeated Theory back on the May 11 NXT show.

Stay tuned for more on Kross and Gargano. You can see the tweets from AJ and Theory below, along with a few related shots from last night’s show:

