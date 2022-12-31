AJ Styles has confirmed that he suffered a broken ankle when teaming with Karl Anderson, & Mia Yim vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, & Rhea Ripley at Thursday’s WWE house show in Hershey, PA.

Styles had to be helped up by Gallows and Anderson to the backstage area after the match.

Styles went to Tampa to get checked out the following day and in a statement on Twitter, he noted that he has a broken ankle, but the good news is that he won’t need surgery. He wrote the following:

“Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I’ve ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes.”