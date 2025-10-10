AJ Styles is making it clear that his in-ring career is nearing its end.

During an appearance at WWE’s pre-Crown Jewel kickoff event in Perth, Australia, the WWE veteran reaffirmed that he plans to hang up his boots in 2026. The confirmation comes just weeks after Styles told Tokyo Sports that it was “certain” he would retire from the ring within the next year.

“I’m getting old, folks,” Styles said during the Perth media event. “Listen, if I could find the Fountain of Youth and take a couple of sips, I would wrestle for the rest of my life. But, you know, I am getting older. The fear of embarrassing myself is getting closer. And you know what? There comes a time in a man’s life when he has to take care of business. But when business is done, it’s time to take care of his family. I need to spend time with my family. The whole idea with wrestling and having an amazing future in this business is to be able to retire one day. And in 2026, I will retire.”

The “Phenomenal One” has previously stated that while his in-ring retirement is fast approaching, he doesn’t expect to completely walk away from the wrestling business. In his Tokyo Sports interview, Styles noted that nothing is officially set regarding his post-retirement role, but he would likely remain with WWE in some capacity—possibly training or mentoring younger talent.

Styles is currently preparing to revisit one of his most iconic rivalries this weekend, as he goes one-on-one with John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. The match is being billed as the final chapter between the two legendary Superstars, with Cena also on the tail end of his own farewell tour. Following Crown Jewel, Cena is said to have just four remaining WWE appearances before calling it a career.

As for Styles, a specific date or event for his final match in 2026 has yet to be determined, but it’s clear that the countdown to the end of his storied career has officially begun.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)